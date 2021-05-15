Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

