Analysts Offer Predictions for The Lion Electric Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of The Lion Electric stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

