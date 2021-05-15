Analyzing AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence (NYSE:IHC) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Independence has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Independence and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence 0.98% 2.53% 1.09% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Independence and AIA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence and AIA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence $374.45 million 1.74 $12.40 million N/A N/A AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.38 $6.65 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Independence.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Independence shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Independence has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Independence beats AIA Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products; pet insurance; and occupational accident insurance products, such as accidental death, accident disability, and accident medical benefits for occupational injuries to employees of companies. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Further, it provides medicare supplements and advantages; employer group and individual insurance products, including self-funded programs; and affordable care act plans. Independence Holding Company markets its products through general agents, independent brokers, and independent producers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

