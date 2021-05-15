Analyzing Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Range Resources alerts:

This table compares Range Resources and Torchlight Energy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.83 billion 1.20 -$1.72 billion $0.40 32.60 Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 372.64 -$9.84 million N/A N/A

Torchlight Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Range Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Range Resources and Torchlight Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 4 10 7 0 2.14 Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources currently has a consensus target price of $10.11, suggesting a potential downside of 22.46%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Torchlight Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -125.90% -0.26% -0.09% Torchlight Energy Resources -4,346.59% -77.14% -32.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Range Resources beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.