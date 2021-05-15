Analyzing SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) & Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOHO China has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners -17.60% -2.24% -0.86% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and SOHO China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $7.60 billion 1.04 $1.05 billion N/A N/A SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Property Partners and SOHO China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus target price of $15.86, suggesting a potential downside of 13.31%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than SOHO China.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats SOHO China on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.