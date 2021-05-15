Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Achieves $329.19 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $329.19 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.30 or 0.00010952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,118,818 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

