Ankr (ANKR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $89.05 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $952.38 million and $89.05 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00088242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.62 or 0.01117330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00114220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060936 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.