Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

