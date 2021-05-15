AnRKey X Hits One Day Volume of $242,620.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. AnRKey X has a market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $242,620.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00094867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.25 or 0.00544120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00234870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.96 or 0.01180832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $578.92 or 0.01205740 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,698,632 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnRKey X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.