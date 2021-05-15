AntiMatter Price Tops $1.34 on Major Exchanges (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00088688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.45 or 0.01127771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00115102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061136 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

