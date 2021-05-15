Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $6.37 on Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $6.37 or 0.00013405 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $118.78 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00095095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.37 or 0.00539307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00235591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005175 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $566.23 or 0.01191147 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.80 or 0.01230227 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.