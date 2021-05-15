API3 (API3) Market Cap Achieves $80.21 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $80.21 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $5.79 or 0.00012110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00088362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $533.25 or 0.01114896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00113662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060649 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

