apM Coin (APM) Price Tops $0.0289 on Major Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $1.03 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $539.47 or 0.01123581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00065936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00114195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00061228 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars.

