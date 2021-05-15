Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $121,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 671.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 27,569 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in Apple by 14.9% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Apple by 113.8% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 62,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Apple by 6.1% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 362,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

