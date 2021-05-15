Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bank of Stockton’s 9th Largest Position

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 694.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 386.0% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 71,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 671.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 27,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.9% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

