Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 226,514 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $150,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

