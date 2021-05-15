Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 190,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

