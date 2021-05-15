Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

