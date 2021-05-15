Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 386.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.8% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Apple stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

