Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $143,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIT. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NYSE AIT opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 214.45 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $107.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

