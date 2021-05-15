Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Reduced by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,703 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $124.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

