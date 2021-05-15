Apron Network (APN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.72 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. Apron Network has a market cap of $25.08 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00090415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.16 or 0.01153021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00067479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00115670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061713 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

APN is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

