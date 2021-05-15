Aragon Court (ANJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,882.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Aragon Court has a market cap of $91.76 million and $2,882.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon Court alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.91 or 0.01117552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00114843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court (ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon Court directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon Court should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon Court using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Court Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon Court and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.