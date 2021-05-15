Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Aramark worth $31,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 13,292.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 990.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 349,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ARMK opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

