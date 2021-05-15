Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASC stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.