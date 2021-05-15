Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.80% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 73,626 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,536,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 67,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 194,943 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of ACRE opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.