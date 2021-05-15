argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.33 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARGX stock traded up $11.02 on Friday, reaching $272.30. The company had a trading volume of 147,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,372. argenx has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.73 and its 200 day moving average is $295.43. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

