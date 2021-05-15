Argon Market Cap Reaches $6.94 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Argon has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $337,426.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00091709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.58 or 0.00533450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.00234655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005024 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $551.55 or 0.01146700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.76 or 0.01219901 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

