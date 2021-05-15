Arion (ARION) 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $81,831.13 and $20.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00093976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.00575533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00238323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004715 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.91 or 0.01173252 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $589.67 or 0.01207592 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,951,471 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

