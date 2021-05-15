Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $80,592.38 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Arion has a total market cap of $80,592.38 and approximately $5.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00092251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.93 or 0.00527107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00233855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.01160205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.96 or 0.01210088 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,955,512 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.