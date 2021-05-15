Ark (ARK) Price Tops $1.71

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. Ark has a market cap of $221.49 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00021570 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000912 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,284,964 coins and its circulating supply is 129,164,067 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

