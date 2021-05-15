ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $55.52 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

