Ark Market Cap Hits $219.05 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Ark has a total market cap of $219.05 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,297,564 coins and its circulating supply is 129,176,667 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

