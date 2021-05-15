ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $877,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $128.60 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.76.

