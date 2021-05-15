Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

