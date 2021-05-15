ARMOR Price Tops $0.86 on Top Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001795 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $59.03 million and $2.08 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00094704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.08 or 0.00538088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00235038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.68 or 0.01192367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $578.07 or 0.01209935 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,826,555 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

