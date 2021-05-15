Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.89 ($8.10).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €6.70 ($7.88) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €6.72 ($7.91). The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.91.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

