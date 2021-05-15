Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 294,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,380,000 after purchasing an additional 40,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 322,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 572,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 933,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

