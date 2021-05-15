Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 8.3% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 190,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average is $126.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

