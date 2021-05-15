Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report $264.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $273.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $448.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,798.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,783. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $23.24 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

