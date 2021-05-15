Assurant, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Assurant has raised its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $86.75 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

