Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on AML shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 50,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, for a total transaction of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92). Also, insider Robin Freestone acquired 5,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

LON:AML opened at GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,956.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,475.43. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

