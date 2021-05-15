Atheios (ATH) Price Down 19.1% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $77,033.68 and $192.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,992.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.00 or 0.07822023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.95 or 0.02494028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.23 or 0.00635999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00202896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.75 or 0.00818354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.21 or 0.00660951 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.98 or 0.00579221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007086 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,726,540 coins and its circulating supply is 40,200,469 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

