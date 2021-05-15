Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,778,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.97% of Athene worth $162,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $63.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

