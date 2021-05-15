Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 519.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,891 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.41% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

