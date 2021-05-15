Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

