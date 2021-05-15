Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $226.94 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.