Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.04 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Linde by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Linde by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $301.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.57. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.92 and a fifty-two week high of $303.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

