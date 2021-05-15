Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.53 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.60. The stock has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

