Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.15% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRT shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.24 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

